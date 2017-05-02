Driver crashes into KCK house, woman inside feels the impact like an explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A driver somehow lost control of his car and struck a house Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of North 11th Street.

Police believe the driver was going the wrong way on Kimball Avenue, north of the home, and lost control of the car on 11th Street.

They say the driver tried to leave the scene but was taken into custody.

The homeowner's mother was inside the home at the time of the crash. She said she heard what sounded like an explosion.

She also saw some peculiar behavior from the driver.

"He was laying on the ground. And then he later got from under the car, pulled off his pants. He had two different sets of clothes on and he ran away," explained LaGreta Gitta.

Inspectors were on scene to see if the house is safe for the homeowner to remain.