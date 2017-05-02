Family Conservancy’s tips for assessing your child’s mental health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- About one in five children will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime, but often times those issues go unaddressed.
Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy says it's important for parents to start building a healthy mental health foundation when their children are young.
Debbie's tips for assessing mental health include:
- Be observant
- Discuss concerns with professionals
- Seek assistance for your family
If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.