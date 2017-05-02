Family Conservancy’s tips for assessing your child’s mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- About one in five children will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime, but often times those issues go unaddressed.

Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy says it's important for parents to start building a healthy mental health foundation when their children are young.

Debbie's tips for assessing mental health include:

Be observant

Discuss concerns with professionals

Seek assistance for your family

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.