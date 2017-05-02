Fire investigators track down source of smoke to prevent restaurant fire from spreading to above apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters quickly put a stop to a fire at a Westport restaurant that sits below two apartments early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to Cupini's at 43rd and State Line Road after a tenant living in an apartment above the restaurant reported a smokey haze in their unit around 4:46 a.m.

By 6 a.m. firefighters had found the source of smoke. A fire investigator said a malfunctioning exhaust fan in the restaurant had caused nearby insulation and wood to smolder. The investigator says if crews had not found this, it could have turned into a much bigger fire.

The battalion chief says damages were minimal.

No injuries were reported.