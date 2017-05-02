Firefighters douse flames on school bus in Kansas City after kids and driver escape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students were hurried off of a school bus that caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. The scene is on E. 55th Street just west of Swope Parkway.

What caused the fire hasn't been revealed, and no injuries have been reported.

It's a First Student bus, and the students who were on board go to Pathway Academy, a charter school. The bus driver smelled smoke, and with the help of a good Samaritan got the kids off of the bus.

“To see a bus in flames with children actually getting off the rear of the bus, panicking, some of them were crying. It just made me react as a parent, any parent would,” the good Samaritan said.

Every spring, the Missouri Highway Patrol inspects thousands of buses that take kids to and from school, and to after school activities. The highway patrol just wrapped up the 2017 inspections, those results haven't been released yet. But according to the patrol, seven buses from Pathway Academy were inspected a year ago, and all seven passed inspection.