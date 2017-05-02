Man pulled from burning Raytown home was trying to save his dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Firefighters worked urgently to locate three people who at one point were trapped inside a burning Raytown home Tuesday morning.

Kansas City firefighters were called to 8906 East 66th Street at about 11 a.m., for a fire reported in the basement and people trapped inside.

Firefighters pulled one person from the burning home and had to perform CPR. The other two were able to eventually get out of the home on their own.

Two of the three total people were taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, according to the Raytown fire chief on the scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire chief says the man pulled from the home had gone back inside to rescue his dog. His dog did not survive.

The home is located just east of Blue Ridge Cutoff and E. 66th Street.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire. The home sustained significant damage.

