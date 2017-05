Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Where are the aircraft carriers? It`s the question U.S. presidents have asked for decades whenever there`s a potential threat to the United States or need for military action. Right now, the Navy is spending $13 billion to build a new one.

Why are they such a critical part of our defense? FOX 4 sent Dave D`Marko out into the Atlantic Ocean to learn, and he got the chance to become a sailor for a day. Watch his experience in the video.