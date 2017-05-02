Home Video Popcorn Bag Movie Reviews: I Am Not Your Nego, A Dog’s Purpose, The Salesman and Gold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the FOX 4 film critics gear up for summer, Russ Simmons has everything you need to know about what's available for home screening this week.

1) I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO (PG-13)

Magnolia Pictures

RUSS

“I Am Not Your Negro” is a compelling, penetrating Oscar-nominated documentary about the late author James Baldwin and his perspective on three men he knew well: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, who were all assassinated. It’s a sobering, resonant and timely work.

SHAWN says extraordinary, exceptional and engaging. One of the most powerful documentaries you'll ever see. Sadly what the world needs now is another James Baldwin.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) A DOG'S PURPOSE (PG)

Universal

RUSS

In the adaptation of the best seller "A Dog's Purpose," an adorable pooch is reincarnated multiple times until he ultimately discovers his reason for living. It’s shamelessly manipulative, corny and mawkish. But if you’re a dog lover, it just might have you reaching for the tissues.

SHAWN says you can't really hate in a dog movie. Not even if it is excessively mediocre like "A Dog's Purpose."

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) THE SALESMAN (PG-13)

Amazon/Cohen Media Group

RUSS

“The Salesman” was the deserving winner of this year’s Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. Asghar Farhadi’s intriguing suspense drama involves a couple that gets more than they bargained for when they move into a new apartment in the middle of Tehran.

SHAWN powerful and riveting.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

4) GOLD (R)

TWC-Dimension

RUSS

The remarkable true story about greed and precious metals, “Gold,” should have been another “Social Network” or “The Big Short.” Sadly, it doesn’t live up to that promise. Matthew McConaughey goes all out, but the movie’s jagged structure prevents it from creating an emotional punch.

SHAWN says Matthew McConaughey saves this messy movie from itself. Almost.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags