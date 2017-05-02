× Kansas City man charged with attempted kidnapping of woman from restaurant

OLATHE, Kan. — Anthony Whitehead, 30, of Kansas City, Mo., is charged in Johnson County, Kan., with one count of attempted kidnapping.

According to court documents, he’s accused of going into a restaurant and dragging the alleged victim out a first set of doors before being stopped by restaurant employees. The incident in question occurred on December 12, 2016, reportedly at a Johnson County Denny’s restaurant.

Whitehead’s bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. If released on bond, he’s also ordered under house arrest with a GPS.