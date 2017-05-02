Kansas City murder victim’s aunt: ‘My neice did not receive any justice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Not a day goes by that I don't think about her and her beautiful smile. She could light up any room and today she would've been 17. It just hurts so bad," said Shanaya Kane as she remembered her niece, Alexis Kane.

In January, 2015 investigators say surveillance video captured Alexis Kane at Bay Waterpark in south Kansas City being assaulted and shot multiple times.

"It was just so hideous and malicious," said Shanaya Kane.

On Tuesday a Jackson County judge sentenced the last of three men charged in the case. Dominic McDaniel, 20, received the minimum of five years in prison for his role in the girl's death.

Shanaya Kane says when she heard that sentence, she wept. Kane says she and her family became even more infuriated and disappointed after they learned the fact that he was a passenger in the car with his two co-defendants, did not assault Alexis Kane, did not have a criminal record and due to time he already served, McDaniel could be released from prison and a free man in just eight months.

"That is just so hurtful. Yeah, you didn't pull the trigger, but you were there, you witnessed the crime, you're just as guilty to me. Plus, you didn't come forward. You had to be captured. It's just not right and it's not fair. I don't think there was any justice for my niece. Her lawyers and the prosecutors did the best they could. They fought for her, but I think the judge, the jury just didn't care," said a frustrated Shanaya Kane.

"But, that's why his (Dominic McDaniel's), sentence is appropriate due to his smaller role that the two other individuals," said Shelley Peters, the attorney for Dominic McDaniel.

McDaniel's co-defendants Ce-Antonyo Kennedy was slapped with a 25-year sentence after being convicted of second degree murder.

Isaac Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and received a 10-year prison sentence.

"I just know two years later my sister, Alexis's mom is still grieving, still an emotional wreck and still missing her daughter. Alexis was only 14, the oldest of five and in the eighth grade. She dreamed of becoming a judge and in one night, her dreams were taken away from her. Our family may never have justice now," added Shanaya Kane.