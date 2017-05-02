Kansas City police investigating private surveillance camera registry for faster access to video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Police Department may soon have a faster way to access private surveillance video throughout the city. It’s looking into a program, currently used by The Las Vegas Police Department, which allows citizens to register their surveillance camera with the police department.

KCPD said it would be an optional program. The program is known as “Vegas Safe Cam.”

“It is simply telling them that this is who I am, this is where I live, if I have multiple cameras and which direction they may be facing,” said Captain Joel Lovelady, with KCPD.

Police said right now they are just in the early phases, looking into the system to see if it might work for our city.

“It’s a community collaboration, partnership with the community of working together to help solve and reduce crime in the neighborhood,” he said.

Some homeowners in Hyde Park said they would be interested in taking part.

“It seems like a very simple thing to do and no one has to go out of their way to do it,” said Kelly Hackleman. “It would just be so much easier for the police to have that access.”

Police said right now they are looking into what it would cost, and if it will line up well with their IT system.