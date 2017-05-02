KC Zoo’s green aracari shows off vibrant colors, love of grapes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, May 2 Randy Wisthoff brought a green aracari.

According to Randy, a green aracari is the smallest bird in toucan family. They love grapes and have a hallow beak to make it easier for them to fly. Male birds have black colored feathers on their backs while females have red feathers on their backs.

