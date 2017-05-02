KCK section of I-70 rated as one of the nation’s most dangerous highways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One of the metro's main drags is now considered one of the most dangerous in the nation.

According to Geotab, the Kansas City, Kan., section of I-70 has a high number of fatal crashes.

The highway includes the oldest section of the U.S. Interstate Highway system that opened in 1956.

Many of today's drivers aren't used to the sharp curves along the interstate. Many of the crashes involve vehicles driving too fast into the curve and hitting the walls.

In the past, KDOT has studied this curve in the past for possible replacements and even moved ahead on a design to fix the problems in several phases, but right now, there is no money planned to make the changes.

This concerns a number of people who live in the area and say it is common to see several crashes every month.

"A lot of times you will hear the familiar, what has become familiar, tire screeching" Tyler Coey said. "And then you wait, because sometimes they recover. And you don't hear an impact."

"On a day like this, you may not hear the tire squealing because it's wet, but you can easily hear the impact when somebody impacts the wall," Leo Eilts added. "These are hairpin turns, they're both a little different. You'll notice the one that's eastbound is so sharp, it's only one lane. They couldn't even fit two lanes going that way. The westbound lanes are just as bad, but there are two lines and it's not as sharp."

KDOT released the following response in regard to the study:

"Traveler safety is a high priority for KDOT, and the agency uses a variety of strategies to help reduce the potential for fatal and serious injury crashes. This includes promoting educational campaigns such as Click it or Ticket, supporting law enforcement efforts, and engineering highway projects to make them safe for travelers. KDOT will continue its efforts to educate the public and encourage safe driving practices."