Lenexa police investigating 16-month-old's death at daycare believed to be accidental

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say that a 16-month-old boy was rushed to a hospital Friday after he stopped breathing. Police tell FOX 4 that while they are awaiting a coroner’s report, they believe the boy died accidentally.

Officers responded at about 3 p.m. with Johnson County MedAct to a licensed in-home daycare in the 13000 block of West 75th Terrace. The preliminary investigation points to an accident where the boy got his shirt caught on a piece of furniture, causing him to choke. When a daycare worker noticed what happened, she immediately called 911.

The daycare’s licensing is up to date, and investigators aren’t aware of any other safety or non-compliance issues, and police say workers are cooperating with the investigation.

Lenexa police say once it receives the coroner’s report and investigators complete their work, the case will be submitted to the Johnson County district attorney, but that’s because of procedure, and it’s believed the boy’s death is a tragic accident. Police didn’t reveal the boy’s name.