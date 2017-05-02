Miss. Kansas USA’s recipe for starting her day on a healthy note

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're always on the go, it's important to fuel your body with healthy meals and snacks, like Miss. Kansas USA, Catherine Carmichael.
The current Lawrence resident visited the FOX 4 studio Tuesday to share how she has been preparing for the Miss. USA competition and what she eats to get her day started.
Kale Smoothie
1 cup coconut milk
½ cup pineapple juice
1 cup kale (chopped, packed)
½ cup fresh pineapple (diced)
1 banana
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.
The Miss USA competition will be on FOX 4 May 14. Click here for workout tips from Miss. Missouri USA.