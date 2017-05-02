Miss. Kansas USA’s recipe for starting her day on a healthy note

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're always on the go, it's important to fuel your body with healthy meals and snacks, like Miss. Kansas USA, Catherine Carmichael.

The current Lawrence resident visited the FOX 4 studio Tuesday to share how she has been preparing for the Miss. USA competition and what she eats to get her day started.

Kale Smoothie

1 cup coconut milk

½ cup pineapple juice

1 cup kale (chopped, packed)

½ cup fresh pineapple (diced)

1 banana

The Miss USA competition will be on FOX 4 May 14. Click here for workout tips from Miss. Missouri USA.