Seat belt covers provide critical, life-saving information for you, child or loved one

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When you need help, you don’t want anything getting in the way, even if you’re unable to talk.

A simple, yet lifesaving addition to your seat belt strap that includes medical conditions and emergency contact names and phone numbers can be helpful in emergency situations.

“You could put multiple emergency contact numbers, even the patient’s picture on it,” describes David Butler, owner of Robin’s Nest in Madison. “It’s fully customizable.”

Butler told WHNT it’s a new item for them.

“We put it in a heat press and it allows the ink to basically go into the fabric or sub straight,” explains Butler. “You can’t feel it. It won’t come off and it’s completely wear resistant.”

They stick with basic, but bright colors, which is a sure fire strategy in a crisis situation.

“Anything that would be life threatening for that child could be put on that seatbelt cover,” Boylen told WHNT.

Boylen says in many ways, it’s better than medical bracelets or necklaces.

“It’s something that we would see right away,” Boylen told WHNT. “It would be hard to miss.”

If you want to get a seat belt or car seat strap cover made, WHNT checked with first responders and they approved the following design recommendations:

Use bright, bold colors for the strap background and text.

Use basic font for the text.

Choose a weather-proof material.

Include multiple names and phone numbers as emergency contacts.

Add a picture of the patient, if available.