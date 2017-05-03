Police say 2 people have been shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a suburban Dallas community college

DALLAS — Police say two people have been shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a suburban Dallas community college.

The campus, in the Dallas suburb of Irving, is on “intruder lockdown,” the college said on its Facebook page.

A student there, Haseeb Ahmed, said he was in class when he heard three gunshots. It wasn’t immediately clear where the shots were fired.

Ahmed and his classmates have barricaded the door to their classroom, he said.

“We gathered the hardest materials in our possession to throw if something happens,” he said.

Students walking out of North Lake College buildings with hands over head as police work to clear buildings https://t.co/kDcVM4p8lg pic.twitter.com/Cl3DCr46vW — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 3, 2017