AdHoc Group Against Crime celebrates 40th anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For 40 years the AdHoc Group Against Crime has worked with victims and their families who have been touched by criminal activity.

On Wednesday, several members of the AdHoc Group will be recognized for their work.

Mayor pro-tem, Alvin Brooks and other concerned citizens organized the AdHoc Group Against Crime in 1977 when they wanted answers about nine unsolved murders of African-American women.

Today the AdHoc Group has expanded to offer counseling services along with a 24 hour hotline. They also continue to help victims and their families deal with the effects of criminal behavior.

Brooks along with several other members will be recognized with a guardian angels awards during the 40th anniversary celebration Wednesday night.

Others honorees include Carter Broadcasting Group, Calvary Community Outreach Network, Delasalle Education Center and Tension Envelope.