Annual memorial service for fallen police especially powerful after loss of 2 KCK officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. The Kansas City, Kan. Police Department is honoring two officers killed in the line of duty at a memorial service that started at noon at City Hall.

The Fraternal Order of Police hosted the memorial service. Every year, members of the department and community gather to remember the lives of so many officers killed in the line of duty.

This year, they're honoring Detective Brad Lancaster and Captain Dave Melton, who were killed in separate shootings last year.

A total of 19 officers are on the memorial honor roll list. The first officer killed in the line of duty dates back to 1889.

From the national anthem to a moment of silence, all were remembered today for their brave service.

The memorial services will continue next Wednesday, when the families of Lancaster and Melton will be honored at a police awards banquet.

They'll receive the "Chief Award" -- the highest honor of the organization.