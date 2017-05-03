Drive thru turns dangerous when customer waiting to place order is carjacked at metro McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Police say a drive thru customer waiting to place an order was carjacked on Wednesday morning. Cops say the bold crime happened at a McDonald's near 66th and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Investigators say the man was just sitting in his car when a guy who didn't want any cheeseburgers, fries or shakes first approached the customer because he wanted the victim's car.

"I'm super surprised in this neighborhood. I figured it's pretty quiet, pretty safe. I think people are very desperate," Nicole Russell said.

"That's crazy. That is unbelievable, especially in this particular area," Russell Collins told FOX 4.

Police say the desperate criminal kept trying to force the driver out of his vehicle, and when he finally yanked the man out, police say the brazen bandit hopped in the customer's car, attempted to get away, but then crashed the man's car in the parking lot.

During all the morning madness, police say the would-be carjacker finally jumped in a blue vehicle with a female driver and got away.

The McDonald's owner told FOX 4 that police reviewed the surveillance video, but did not see any good shots of the suspected carjacker and his accomplice. The good news is that the customer wasn't hurt.