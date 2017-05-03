Former employee at Marshall care facility charged with statutory rape involving teenage resident

MARSHALL, Mo. — A staff member at a Marshall, Mo. care facility is now facing statutory rape charges after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a teenage resident.

Saline County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Joshua Adam Reid with two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of statutory rape, amid accusations that he engaged in sex acts with a 16-year-old female resident at the Great Circle – Tom Butterfield campus, a nonprofit provider of behavioral health services, while Reid was employed there.

On April 25, Marshall police were contacted by Children’s Division Out of Home investigator, who had received a tipvia a Child Abuse/Neglect hotline that Reid and the girl had left the campus to have sex.

An investigation revealed that Reid and the 16-year-old engaged in sexual intercourse multiple times both on and off campus. Reid was arrested an admitted to multiple acts to investigators.

Reid admitted to investigators that he knew the victim’s age. The victim told investigators Reid at one point told her to keep their actions a secret or he would lose his job and go to jail.

Prosecutors said other facility staff members later reviewed surveillance footage and found suspicious activity, such as the victim moving a couch out of video frame in the Girl’s Intensive Care Residential Unit, and Reid and the victim going to a laundry room together.

Reid is held in the Saline County jail on a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.