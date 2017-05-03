Kansas City Titan’s quarterback changing the face of the game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Reaching for Excellence young achiever is changing the face of one sport. Brooke Liebsch is one tough cookie, and not afraid to get her hands dirty. She's only 16 years old, and is a quarterback for the Kansas City Titans of the Women's Football Alliance.

"One thing that people get wrong about me is that I can't play football. You can't tell me I can't! Because I'm going to go out there and show you that I can," Brooke told FOX 4's Dhomonique Ricks.

Brooke has been playing football for nine years. The Liberty North High school sophomore is changing the face of the game. Her story dates back to when she was a little girl and says some neighborhood boys were throwing a football around when she asked to join.

She says that's all it took, and at the age of seven, she found her passion. She went home and told her dad, and the next day he took his little girl to sign up and play.

"They asked if I was going to sign up for cheerleading... we were like, 'no, we're going to sign up for football.'" she said.

She played for the Liberty Blue Jays and Liberty North Eagles in Pop Warner football, and now plays for Liberty North High School and the Women's Football Alliance.

"I never knew I was going to be on a semi-pro women's top football team when I'm 16 years old," she said.

Brooke plans to become either a professional football player, or an NFL coach. Right now she also has a part-time job mowing lawns.