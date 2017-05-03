× KC woman contacts police when she sees her stolen items for sale on Facebook

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local teen is charged in Jackson County Court with robbery and armed criminal action after police say he robbed a woman of cash, shoes and an expensive purse she says was worth $2,500.

The woman told police that she was at 39th & Kensington Ave., on April 9th when she was robbed. She says three suspects approached her and pointed a red beam at her. She said she did not see a gun, just a beam. The suspects told her to give them everything. She says they took her Nike Foamposite shoes, valued at $200, her MCM Collection purse, valued at $2,500, and $150 cash.

With the help of her family, she tracked down her items on Facebook and arranged to buy them back. However, before meeting to make the purchase, she called police. Police say they matched up the address where the shoes were being sold to Selven Hicks, 17.

He’s being held on $100,000 cash bond.