Man arrested after he’s spotted allegedly looking at child porn on Overland Park library computer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police arrested a man they say looked at child porn on a computer in a public library, and it's not the first time he has been in trouble for child sex crimes.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien is live at the Johnson County Library Central Resource Center on 87th Street and Grant.

A public library is a family friendly environment where children are almost always present. So when it was reported that someone was looking at child pornography on a computer at this library, police showed up in force, including the FBI.

"I wondered what happened that day and now I know."

Nyila Webster is talking about her visit to the library on April 17.

As she pulled up to the Johnson County Library Central Resource Center, she said a big commotion greeted her.

"There were just a lot of police cars when I pulled up and I saw him sitting there and they had him in handcuffs."

Police said the man in handcuffs is 48-year-old Robert Dwork.

Dwork is a registered sex offender who was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in 2004 and sexual exploitation of a child in 2012.

Police said he was at it again, arrested for looking at child pornography on a library computer.

"The gentleman's face I can see it now and I just felt for him; didn't know what happened but I felt for him."

Witnesses told police that they saw Dwork looking at images of children as young as 5 years old with their genitals exposed.

A federal search warrant shows, Dwork admitted to searching "boys bodies" trying to find legal pictures that were sexual or erotic in nature.

Federal investigators said Dwork also had a flash drive containing 3,800 phonographic images of adults, child porn and child erotica.

1,000 people come through the Overland Park Library each day and the computers are in an open space, so it took just one person to turn in who police call a predator.

"Can't be tolerated, can't be compromised. I think he did the right thing, absolutely. I would have done that."

Robert Dwork has been arrested, but at this point he has not been charged with a crime in connection to this incident.

A library spokesperson said in an effort to prevent this type of activity, the Johnson County public libraries have filters on the computers which comply with the Child Internet Protection Act.