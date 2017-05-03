More men are fighting aging with “brotox”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- More people are taking steps to keep the signs of aging away and that includes men.

Doctors say guys are getting more Botox than ever giving it the nickname "brotox."

Procedures for men went up 63 percent between 2010 and 2015, according to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Doctors at Olathe Medical Center say there are several reasons why.

First, more guys are wanting to stay competitive in their careers and look as young as they feel. Surgeons with Premier Plastic Surgery say that's a big reason for men wanting to get Botox.

"Some people have very deep wrinkles in their forehead, they really can benefit from it," Dr. John Moore of Premier Plastic Surgery said. "We get the businessman who are in their 50s trying to compete with 30-year-olds. We see it with them. To keep competitive in the job market."

Also some men are getting Botox because their significant others are doing it.

"Their wives or girlfriends are having it done," Dr. Moore added. "And they find at their wives or girlfriends now have rested aging, and are staying at the same age while they are continuing to age."

Doctors still say about 80 percent of the Botox patient are women, almost 20 percent are men. They expect the trend to continue during the next 5-10 years.