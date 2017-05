Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you've always wanted to be an artist but never tried, Nelson-Atkins has an opportunity for you this summer.

They're hosting summer art classes starting June 1. Classes are offered to people ages 3 and up.

Classes range from multiple-week sessions, one-time workshops and full-day camps. Prices range from $25 to $300.

