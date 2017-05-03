PETA offers up to $5,000 reward for conviction of person who left dog to die at Longview Lake

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons who left a dog to die at Longview Lake. Park rangers managed to rescue the dog chained to a heavy cinder block at Longview Lake, south of Kansas City, Mo., on Friday. The dog, estimated to be 5 to 7 years old, had no food or water and authorities believe he was intentionally left to drown in the lake’s rising waters.

Great Plains SPCA is looking for anyone who might know who is responsible and now PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), is offering a reward up to $5,000.

Rescuers cleaned up the lab/shepherd mix that was caked in mud and named him ‘Deputy.’

“This dog was abandoned and left to die as Longview Lake’s rising waters threatened to drown him,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever abandoned this dog to die can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson County Animal Control at (913) 475-6164.

Great Plains SPCA later tweeted a photo of Deputy on Monday afternoon.