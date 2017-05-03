× Police ask for help to locate 27-year-old OP woman who has been missing for nearly a week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police say Marilyn Chaney, 27, was last seen in the 11200 block of West 95th Street Thursday, April 27 around 8 p.m.

According to police, her cell phone is not activated and she does not have access to a vehicle.

Her parents have told police, “she has never gone missing for this length of time.”

Chaney is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and has black hair and green eyes.

Police say no foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Chaney’s disappearance is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Please help us located a missing person out of Overland Park. See Press Release. pic.twitter.com/jK3tjCPJJ2 — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) May 3, 2017