KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sporting Kansas City soccer players have been stopping by the FOX 4 kitchen to show off their cooking skills. Last week forward, Cameron Porter, whipped up some paleo chicken fingers. This week midfielder Illie Sanchez, who is from Barcelona, showed Nick Vasos how to make one of his favorites, a potatoes and onion omelette.

Potatoes and onions omelette with “pa amb tomàquet!”

Ingredients: Eggs Potatoes Onion Oil Salt Bread Tomato A little garlic



In the video above, Sanchez demonstrates how to put the ingredients together.

