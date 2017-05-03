Topeka officer who rescued boy from pond was looking for suspects when he saw boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- A Topeka police officer says he was in the right place at the right time on Sunday when he found a four-year-old boy with autism who had wandered away from home.

Officer Aaron Bulmer was in the area of Central Park Community Center, 1534 SW Clay Street, in Topeka on Sunday looking for people involved in a crime. Instead, he saw little Elijah fall in the water.

Video from Officer Bulmer's body camera shows Bulmer running across the park, jumping in the water to rescue Elijah, who is bobbing in the water.

Elijah was at home with his dad Sunday afternoon when his dad went to use the restroom. Elijah's mom Jaclyn says his father checked to make sure all the doors were locked but when he came out just a few minutes later, Elijah was gone.

"It could happen to any of us, coming home from work, I'm exhausted, I could fall asleep. My young one could unlatch the door. It scares me," said Aaron Bulmer, Topeka police officer.

Topeka police say Elijah's parents were looking for him when he fell into the pond. They also say it's worth noting that many children with autism are drawn to water.

Elijah's mother and father are grateful it turned out the way it did. Elijah was taken to the hospital to be checked out and has recovered and returned to school.