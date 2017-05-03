Westwood radio tower coming down as Shawnee Mission School District moves forward with new elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTWOOD, Kan. -- Crews will soon begin tearing down the old Entercom building in Westwood as they prepare to start work on the newest elementary school in the Shawnee Mission School District.

This will be the first time in nearly 85 years that the radio tower will not been on site.

Since it was built, the neighborhood near Belinder Avenue has become a completely residential neighborhood.

During the last couple years, there's been several different proposals about what to do with the property. The Shawnee Mission School District finally bought the 6.5 acre site last March.

They plan to construct the new Westwood View Elementary School to replace the current structure several blocks away.

Crews will begin to dismantle and remove the tower as early as Wednesday. Depending on the weather, they expect removal process of the tower to take about five days. The district will then move forward with the construction of the school.

This will be a big change for the site, which has operated as a broadcasting site since 1933.