OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A woman who ran a child care facility in Overland Park is now facing charges after investigators discovered her operation was unlicensed.

Bilma Maese-Sanchez was arrested Wednesday and is charged with aggravated endangerment of a child and unlawfully maintaining a child care facility.

Prosecutors charged Maese-Sanchez stemming from an investigation dating back to early February.

Maese-Sanchez was booked in the Johnson County jail on a 10,000 bond.