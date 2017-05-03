Woman faces child endangerment charges stemming from incident in 2014

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City woman is facing child endangerment charges stemming from an incident dating back to 2014.

Felisha Hartman-Grey, 26, faces two counts of endangering a child involving two victims were were 2 or 3 years old, and less than a year old at the time. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the initial charges — filed on Aug. 26, 2014 — were based on a Johnson County Community College Police Department report.

After an arrest in April, Hartman-Grey was released after posting a $5,000 bond. Hartman-Grey then failed to appear at a scheduled hearing on Tuesday.

Hartman-Grey was back in police custody Tuesday. Her bond has been set at $10,000.

