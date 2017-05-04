2,000 middle and high school students spend day at Battle Hall learning about construction careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 2,000 teens from across the metro packed into Bartle Hall Thursday afternoon to learn about careers in construction.

The iBuild showcase is for middle and high school students who wanted to meet face to face with area tradespeople.

From hanging drywall and laying bricks to operating construction equipment, there was something for everyone. Even opportunities to learn about post-secondary programs at local community colleges, universities and apprenticeships.

This year high school seniors had the opportunity to take networking a step further and interview one-on-one with area employers.

"Not everyone knows when you're in middle school or high school where your passions are going to lie," Justin Apprill said. "Our goal is to for the few, hopefully more than a few, who find construction is a passion for them, we are hoping to stir that interest in them today."