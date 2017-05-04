Erratic driver plows through backyards, two homes, shaking Olathe neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Homeowners in a south Olathe neighborhood are picking up debris, and boarding up their homes after police say a driver crashed into their houses.

Officers say the man lost control of his car and slammed into two homes near 160th Place and South Warwick on Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors say when the driver plowed into the homes, everyone in the cul-de-sac ran outside after hearing a loud, crashing noise.

"Instead of going southbound it was veering southeasterly at a very rapid rate. It looked like a rocket," a neighbor named Bob told FOX 4.

Investigators say shortly before 5 p.m., the male driver tore through the first home's basement and caused a lot of damage. A mom who lives there was home at the time but wasn’t hurt.

Investigators say the out of control driver kept going, speeding across three backyards, and hit Abdou Jarra's house, and finally crashed into Jarra's garage.

"I was going to drive to CVS, and as soon as I picked up the keys I heard a loud boom and my wife started running, said there was an earthquake," he said.

"My mind was blown. I was so scared I didn't know what to do," said neighbor Shelby Harter.

Neighbors say ordinarily a lot of kids would have been out playing when the driver lost control of his car and hit the two houses. Again, nobody was hurt. Neighbors also say after the wild crash that the driver got out of his banged up car and started picking up pieces of debris.

Right now police are still trying to figure out why the man lost control in the first place.