Kansas City police say officer attempting to stop fight between two men gets dragged, hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police dispatchers say an officer was dragged near the Walgreens at 39th and Broadway in Midtown Kansas City on Thursday night.

Police at the scene tell FOX 4’s Melissa Stern that the officer spotted an altercation between two men and tried to stop them. When the officer attempted to take one of the men into custody, the man got away and into his car, and dragged the officer when he fled the scene.

Police are still looking for that suspect.

The officer suffered minor head injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

