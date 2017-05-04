Lifetime show selects Overland Park veteran injured in Afghanistan as recipient of home makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A local military veteran is receiving a very special prize - a home makeover.

The show Military Makeover on Lifetime has been filming all week at this home near the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Former Army vet Zeke Crozier was injured in Afghanistan, and sponsor NBKC Bank nominated him for the show.

Local designers and workers have torn up the house to remodel it from top to bottom, and they will hand over the keys Friday.

"The whole best part of the show is me giving the key back to the veteran and his wife and the family and seeing the light in their eyes," said R. Lee Ermey, Military Makeover Co-Host. "The kids, I'll take them around and show them their bedrooms and the kids just go wild."

This episode taped in Overland Park will air in June on Lifetime.