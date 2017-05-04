New soccer complex expected to generate approximately $13-million per year for Olathe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Soccer is coming to Olathe.

A new soccer complex will soon be built near K-10 and Ridgeview, and it is expected to attract more than a million soccer families every year to play, eat, shop and stay in Olathe.

The new soccer complex will be state of the art with nine all-weather fields, and they plan to build two hotels and shops nearby.

It will all be privately owned, and money made from the hotels and retail portion of the development will be used to maintain the fields.

They will face competition from the other soccer complexes in town – most notably the one in Overland Park, but Olathe has struck a deal with Heartland Soccer to lease the fields for the next 25 years.

They also plan to host at least 10 soccer tournaments every year.

Developers have asked for TIF funding so they won’t have to pay property taxes for the next decade.

All the sales tax brought in from this project is expected to generate around $13-million in extra revenue for the city of Olathe every single year.

New soccer complexes are also being built in Lee’s Summit and Grandview right now, but these developers believe their partnership with Heartland Soccer will ensure there are enough teams and games to make this soccer complex in Olathe a very profitable venture.