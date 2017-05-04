Overland Park police investigate drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police are looking for a shooter who drove through an Overland Park neighborhood and shot up a house on Thursday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near East 87th Terrace and Grandview.

Investigators say a driver drove down 87th Terrace and fired almost a dozen shots into a house, shattering a front glass door. Police say the shooter then sped off in a Silver Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows.

One man was inside the house, but wasn't hurt.

Police were on the scene for several hours looking for possible evidence, if you know anything that will help them arrest the shooter, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.