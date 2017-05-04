Seeing Royal blue: Fashion, facts and fandom to get you in the baseball spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Baseball season is in full swing and the FOX 4 studio was packed with guests Thursday who want to be sure you're Royals-ready next time you head out to The K.

In the video above, Jessica Kinsey from Independence Center, 39th and 291-Highway, shared fashionable ways for the whole family to support the boys in blue.

Royals color commentator Rex Huddler also stopped by the studio to chat with Nick Vasos about how the season is going and whether there's still time to turn things around.

Craig Rookstool, the man behind the Moose Mobile, also brought his iconic truck to help us get in spirit on the FOX 4 front lawn.