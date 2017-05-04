Share your photos: Where’s Garth Brooks?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will arrive in Kansas City Friday to kickoff the first of seven concerts. Brooks told FOX 4 in a previous interview that he looks forward to spending some time in Kansas City between his two weekends of shows. To celebrate the fun, we want to see your photos. Whether you make it to Sprint Center for a concert or spot the singer on the streets of KC, we want to see your photos. We’ll be showing them all week on FOX 4.

See Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at Sprint Center:

Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

39.099727 -94.578567