Shooting in KCK leaves victim critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a serious shooting that happened late Thursday afternoon. Officers rushed to 9th and Gilmore and found a man shot in the head. KCKPD says the man has a life-threatening injury.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released and no information has come out about a motive for the shooting. Police are still looking for a suspect.
If you know anything that will assist with the investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.