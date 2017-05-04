× Shooting in KCK leaves victim critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a serious shooting that happened late Thursday afternoon. Officers rushed to 9th and Gilmore and found a man shot in the head. KCKPD says the man has a life-threatening injury.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and no information has come out about a motive for the shooting. Police are still looking for a suspect.

If you know anything that will assist with the investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.