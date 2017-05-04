U.S. House passes health care bill that would allow states to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- House Republicans took their first steps towards repealing and replacing The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. On Thursday the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act.

It gets rid of penalties for failing to have health insurance, but also could allow insurance companies to deny coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions. Waivers would allow states to decide whether they want to let companies deny insurance to people with pre-existing conditions or charge them more.

Sara Scott has Crohn’s Disease, an auto-immune disorder where her body attacks her intestines.

“There are these debilitating cramps that you get where I couldn’t even move or walk around, so it can take you out definitely," Scott said.

Thankfully for her there’s a treatment covered by her husband’s insurance.

“It’s $5,000 every time I get it, and I have to get mine every two months,” Scott said.

But now she’s worried what could happen to those infusions under the Republican version of the health care bill the House passed on Thursday. Doctors have already warned her that should she miss one infusion, it’s a lifetime of pain.

“There’s no way at what I make I could afford my treatments, and when I did have my surgery last year for my Crohn’s Disease my doctors told me if I hadn’t gotten it I would have died,” she said.

Under the American Health Care Act, state waiver patients would go into what are called high-risk pools. Those would include up to $38 billion dollars for those patients collectively to spend, though strict regulations and caps have led to problems for people forced into the pools in the past.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder said, "Today I voted to fix our broken health care system, choose markets over mandates, innovation over regulation, & patients over bureaucrats.”

But Scott doesn’t think those who voted for the bill were thinking about patients at all.

“I’m an American, I pay my taxes I work a full-time job, I do what the American dream is supposed to be about. But they are going to make it hard for me to pay for insurance and possibly not even have health insurance and that could result in me not getting treatment and possibly shorten my life.”

The Congressional Budget Office said the last version of the health care bill would cost 24 million Americans coverage, but save the country $337 billion dollars over 10 years.

The House didn’t wait for a CBO study this time, but it is expected to weigh in before the Senate votes on any version of a health care bill.