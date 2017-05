KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 19th annual School Day at the K, presented by Price Chopper, gets underway at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4th.

It’s an honor to be in front of so many curious and excited students, eager to learn about meteorology. FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Karli Ritter, Joe Lauria and Michelle Bogowith with conduct experiments with hydrogen, nitrogen, weather balloons, rockets, a vortex cannon and eggs!

Watch the hour-long show in the livestream player above or click here.