An expensive ‘Free Trial’ offer leaves metro business owner fuming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thang Nguyen runs his own nail salon -- Sweet D Nails & Spa -- and knows the secret to any successful operation is treating customers right. That's one of the reasons Nguyen was perplexed over how poorly he said Time Warner treated him.

This problem started last July when Nguyen decided to take advantage of an offer he received in the mail to switch his phone, cable and internet to Time Warner. The salesman assured Nguyen that the offer came with a 30-day free trial. If he wasn't satisfied with the new service he could cancel.

"Oh, but you have 30 days to try it out," Nguyen said he was told. "So I had nothing to lose."

Or so he thought.

After two weeks had passed, Nguyen decided to cancel the service, but he said when he called Time Warner and cited the 30-day trial offer, he was told that offer didn't apply to his contract. Nguyen told one of his salon clients about what had happened, and the client offered to call Time Warner for him to solve the problem.

With Nguyen in the room, the client was able to get Nguyen's contract cancelled and was even given a confirmation number. He thought his problem was solved.

It wasn't.

"The next month, I received a bill for more than $200," Nguyen said.

Nguyen called Time Warner again and so did his daughter. The company, they said, promised to fix the problem. It didn't. Another bill came.

Fast forward eight months, and Nguyen's "cancelled" Time Warner account has been sent to a collections agency which wants Nguyen to pay $543 -- all because of a supposedly free one-month trial that was cancelled after just two weeks. It was that letter from the collections agency that prompted Nguyen to call FOX 4 Problem Solvers.

Time Warner was bought by Spectrum late in 2016, so FOX 4 Problem Solvers paid a visit to Spectrum's Kansas City office. A company spokesman quickly agreed to look into Nguyen's problem. The next day Spectrum sent us this statement:

"Due to a data entry error, the customer was not disconnected when they requested, resulting in an overcharge. We will work with the customer to resolve the situation."

Spectrum has also promised to resolve any issues on Nguyen's report caused by his account being sent to collections. When we told Nguyen the good news, he was skeptical. After all, he's heard the same promise multiple times before. But Nguyen said he remains hopeful that this time his problem really will be solved. Until it is, we're calling this one a FOX 4 Problem Solver in the works.