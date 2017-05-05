Create your own Cinco de Mayo celebration at home with these recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With Cinco de Mayo falling on a Friday, places that serve Mexican food will be packed! If you don't want to endure the crowd, you can make your own celebration at home. In the video above Chef Julio Juarez from Port Fonda demonstrates how to make the restaurant's popular guacamole.

Guacamole Port Fonda

3 each ripe avocados

1/4 bunches cilantro chopped

4 each roasted garlic cloves

1/4 cup diced white onion

1/2 each roasted serrano pepper

the juice of one lime

In a food processor, combine cilantro, garlic, white onion, serrano pepper and lime juice. Process into a slightly chunky puree. Fold this mixture into the mashed avocado. Season with salt to taste.

Tomato Serrano Salsa

5 each roma tomatoes, roasted

2 each serrano peppers, roasted

3 each green onion, grilled or roasted

3 each garlic cloves, roasted

the juice of 1 lime

In a food processor, combine roma tomaotes, serrano peppers, green onions, garlic and lime juice. Processes into a chunky consistency. Season with salt and sugar to taste.

Kelley Schuberger and Elena Grajs from The Lucky Taco at Argosy Casino also stopped by the studio to share a recipe for a berry lucky margarita, blue diamond and melon madness margaritas.

Berry Lucky Margarita

1 ½ oz Tequila

1 oz Orange Liqueur

Fresh Raspberries (muddled)

2 oz Raspberry Puree

2 oz Margarita Mix

