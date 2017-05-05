Crime scene tape still surrounds Overland Park home hit with nearly dozen shots during drive-by

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police are still looking for a shooter who drove through an Overland Park neighborhood and shot up a house on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near East 87th Terrace and Grandview in a neighborhood that residents say is usually quiet.

Investigators say a driver drove down 87th Terrace and fired almost a dozen shots into a house, shattering a front glass door. Police say the shooter then sped off in a Silver Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows.

One man was inside the house, but wasn't hurt.

Police were on the scene for several hours looking for possible evidence, if you know anything that will help them arrest the shooter, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Crime scene tape still surrounded the home Friday afternoon as investigators looked for more.

"Very uncommon for this area," Overland Park officer John Lacy said. "This is a very quiet area. As a matter of fact I used to patrol this area and this is a really really quiet area."