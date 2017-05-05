Dog’s throat ripped open on Northland trail by another dog, whose owner fled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman and her dog out for an evening walk on Thursday at Kansas City Northland trail were attacked by a dog, and now authorities are trying to find the dog and its owner.

The attack happened on Line Creek Community Center property near N.W. 64th Street and Waukomis Drive.

Stephanie Cobb and her dog Dorothy, a Scottish Terrier, had stopped at the creek so Dorothy could get a drink of water. That's when Cobb heard a woman yelling 'Grab your dog!'

Before she could react, a dog she described as a white pit bull was on top of Dorothy, its jaws around her neck. The dog also caught Cobb's hand, injuring her.

"The way this dog was pulling this woman, it was way too powerful for her and too aggressive. The way it broke that harness.... and just came charging," she recalled.

A man who was walking nearby rushed over to help. They were able to get the dog's jaw unlocked, but it had already ripped off part of Dorothy's neck from the top of her ear down to the middle of her throat. Dorothy was in surgery for two hours.

"The vet said that she got very lucky, it was a miracle because it was right up against the jugular," said Cobb.

Cobb says the woman with the dog told Cobb she was going to put the dog in her car. Instead, she took off. She's described as a blonde woman who was driving a gold SUV. The dog was white, resembling a pit bull and was wearing a pink collar.

Because she was so desperate to get Dorothy to the vet, Cobb says she didn't get the name of the man who helped them.

"I want to say thank you for helping so much. You didn't have to. You are very kind to have helped," said Cobb. "I knew I didn't have the strength to get that dog off of her. All I could do was hold her and hope."

Cobb says walking at the Line Creek trail was a routine each evening, but she says she and Dorothy will not return because she doesn't know who else will be there or what kind of dogs they have. If you have any information about the woman and her dog, police ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

"She is all I have. I am not married I don't have kids. She is what I have," said Cobb.