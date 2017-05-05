Driver who plowed into Olathe homes recalls similar episode of passing out a month earlier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- FOX 4 obtained on Friday the 'accident report' from the crash Thursday in Olathe, in which a Ford Taurus plowed into two homes near 160th Place and South Warwick. In it, the officer reports not seeing any skid marks, which would indicate the driver tried to stop before leaving the street and driving onto the homeowners' property.

Investigators say shortly before 5 p.m., the 29-year-old male driver tore through the first home's basement, causing significant damage. A mom who lives there was home at the time but wasn’t hurt.

The driver also took out a trampoline.

Investigators say the out of control driver kept going, speeding across three backyards, and hit Abdou Jarra's house, and finally crashed into Jarra's garage.

Neighbors say everyone in the cul-de-sac ran outside after hearing a loud, crashing noise.

"Instead of going southbound it was veering southeasterly at a very rapid rate. It looked like a rocket," a neighbor named Bob told FOX 4.

"My mind was blown. I was so scared I didn't know what to do," said neighbor Shelby Harter.

Neighbors say ordinarily a lot of kids would have been out playing when the driver lost control of his car and hit the two houses. Again, nobody was hurt. Neighbors also say after the wild crash that the driver got out of his banged up car and started picking up pieces of debris. One six-year-old witness told police he saw the driver 'looking straight ahead' and looked like he was 'in shock.'

According to the police report, police asked the driver if he ever had issues with seizures. He said he had not, but said he had passed out before. He reportedly told police that he had a similar incident about a month ago and blacked out after not feeling well.