Force sensing table gives KC chiropractic students objective, real-time lessons in care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new table is changing the way chiropractors are being trained, and one institution in the metro is one of only four in the country that has this table.

There was a time when Dr. Jon Wilson relied on a show-and-tell method for teaching his chiropractic students the proper force to use when adjusting a patient.

"Historically they put their hands on, and they push and they say, 'how hard do I push?' And we say, 'about like this,'" Dr. Wilson said.

But now Cleveland University chiropractic students are learning while using this force sensing table.

"It takes all the guess work out of teaching technique and it makes it completely objective," Dr. Wilson advised.

The force sensing table tells students in real-time how much force they're using and what their adjustment process looks like, keeping the guesswork out, and relying on real facts and statistics.

The instructor, for example, tells the student what level of force the adjustment needs, and the student can measure their force and eventually learn and memorize what that force feels like.

Taylor Frederick says as a student, he appreciates the confidence the table gives him.

"It helps you understand what`s comfortable a lot more for your patients, because when I can see objectively how much force I`m adjusting a patient with," he said.

Renee Wasinger is a long-time chiropractic patient, and she says she sees the difference in the students who treat her after they learn on the force sensing table.

"They know exactly what kind of force it`s going to take on me to adjust me.," Wasinger said.

And for Wasinger, who relies on pain relief from her adjustments, that consistency is truly life-changing.

The force sensing table technology is expensive; one table costs about $60,000. Cleveland University is hoping to get one more table, but it could take a little time.