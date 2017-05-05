From start to finish, Kentucky Derby dishes to impress your guests this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As everyone is getting their big hats and fancy apparel ready for the Kentucky Derby, FOX 4's Kim Byrnes spent some time in the FOX 4 kitchen with Lon and Stewart Lane of Inspired Occasions whipping up some derby dishes that you can make for your party buffet.
Old School 7 Up Biscuits
Ingredients:
• 2 Cups Bisquick
• ½ tsp salt
• ½ Cup Sour Cream
• ½ cup 7-UP
• ½ cup melted butter plus 3 TBP butter cut into cubes
Directions:
1. Mix bisquick and salt together. Add in the sour cream and stir until nice and lumpy then slowly pour in the seven up.
2. Stir until the dough comes together nicely. It is going to be sticky at first and then slightly soft once you pat it out.
3. Take about ¼ cup of flour and sprinkle onto your wooden board and pat out your dough. DO NOT KNEAD IT!
4. Melt ¼ cup of butter in bottom of the baking pan (9 inch pan).
Now at this point roll out it gently and cut using their preferred biscuit cutter, I find it just as easier and more homemade looking if I just pat out the dough in my buttered baking pan (9 inch pan).
I like to bake it that way and then cut them. Either way is fine. Sprinkle the cubes of butter across the top of the dough and bake at 425 for 10-15 minutes.
Derby Day Pie
Ingredients:
1c Sugar
4T Cornstarch
2 Eggs; lightly beaten
1 Stick butter; melted and cooled
1t Pure vanilla extract
6 oz. Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
1c Finely chopped pecans
1 9” unbaked pie shell
1/2c good chocolate sauce
Directions:
Combine sugar and cornstarch in a medium bowl and beat in eggs. Stir in butter, vanilla, chocolate chips and pecans. Pour into prepared pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 min. or until puffed and lightly browned. Cool completely. Drizzle with chocolate sauce and top with Derby Whipped cream.
Derby whipped cream
Beat 1 cup of heavy cream with ¼ cup confectioner’s sugar until soft peaks form. Add 1t vanilla, and 2T Jack Daniel’s.
Corn pudding souffle with tomato-basil salsa
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Corn pudding soufflé
2C Corn (4-5 ears fresh corn or frozen petit corn)
Note: If using fresh corn cut from the cob and scrape cob to get as much of the milk as possible.
Ingredients:
2T finely chopped yellow onion
3T Butter
2/3 C Heavy Cream
1 ½ t Kosher salt
1 t Sugar
1/4t Cayenne
1 1/3C Half and Half
1 1/2T Corn starch dissolved in the half and half
5 eggs Lightly beaten
(10) full size muffin tins or (1) 9” baking dish
Directions:
Cut kernels from cobbs of corn and scrape off milk. Sauté’ corn in the butter with the 2 T of finely chopped onion until the moisture evaporates. Add cream, salt, sugar, cayenne, and simmer five (5) minutes. Remove from heat and stir in half and half mixture (with corn starch in the half and half) and eggs. Pour into well-buttered muffin tins or well-buttered baking dish.
Place muffin tins or casserole in hot water and bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
Serve warm or at room temperature topped with the Tomato salsa.
Tomato-basil salsa
Ingredients:
2 ½ C Fresh tomatoes diced
¼ C Red onion chopped
2T Extra Virgin olive oil
¼ C Basil leaves julienne
1T Balsamic vinegar
1t Kosher salt
Pepper to taste and
A dash of Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
Mix together and refrigerate. May be made a day ahead.
Shirleye Lane’s Pickled Okra
Per pint:
20 pcs of okra
1 clove garlic
1 hot pepper fresh (small)
t dill
t celery seed
Directions:
Heat to boiling and pour over the okra, seal and water bath for 7 min.
1 qt water
1 qt vinegar
1 c sugar
